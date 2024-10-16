Over 50 arrested in Bahraich, no Internet for second day

BAHRAICH Over 50 people had been arrested so far after communal violence in Maharajganj town of UP’s Bahraich district as markets and private schools remained shut and there was no Internet service for a second day in a row amid heavy deployment of police and other security personnel, officials said on Tuesday. Charred remains are seen outside a shop following the clash between two communities during Durga idol immersion procession, at Mahsi, in Bahraich on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

The district remained peaceful with RAF, PAC and local police carrying out intensive patrolling in the affected areas. Officials were maintaining 24-hour surveillance in two shifts after dividing the affected area in nine sectors.

A total of 52 people involved in the arson were arrested. Of these, 26 were sent to jail on Monday and 26 on Tuesday, said SP (Bahraich) Vrinda Shukla. Police personnel, including ADG (law and order) Amitabh Yash conducted a flag march in the area to boost the sense of security in Maharajganj area, said KS Chaturvedi, SHO (Hardi).

Ram Gopal Mishra, 22, a resident of Rehua Mansoor village, was shot dead and about half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing as communal violence broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on Sunday. Tension gripped the town as thousands of people gathered near Bahraich Medical College and blocked roads demanding justice for the youth. Several houses were set on fire and vehicles were vandalized by the angry mob on Monday, prompting heavy security deployment in the area.

“The situation is now under control. The area (Mahsi) has been divided into two zones and 12 sectors while 12 companies of the PAC have been deployed. Other senior officials of the district administration have been sent to the area. Shift-wise duties have been assigned to officials to monitor the area round the clock,” said district magistrate Monica Rani.

Monica said officials were asked to assess the loss of property so that the victims could be compensated accordingly.

Mohammad Afzal, husband of Maharajganj village head Afroz, said some officials from the revenue department had asked him to maintain a list of victims whose houses or movable properties were damaged/set on fire by the angry mob. Afzal said the situation was still tense in the area.

Jamiat Ulema appeal for peace

Jamiat Ulema district chief Maulana Qari Zubair Ahmad Qasmi urged people in Bahraich, especially Muslims, to maintain an atmosphere of peace and brotherhood in this critical moment and not provide any opportunity to sectarian elements. “Islam and the Prophet of Islam have taught us all about peace and brotherhood. It is our religious, communal and moral duty to abide by this. We should not, under any circumstances, let this teaching of Islam slip from our hands,” read the appeal.