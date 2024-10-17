Bahraich violence: Internet services restored, police issue stern warning

Internet services were restored in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on Thursday as local authorities continued to work towards restoring normalcy in and around Maharajganj where a 22-year-old man was killed in communal violence during a Durga idol immersion procession on Sunday, officials said. Bahraich violence: Security personnel deployed to maintain law & order in a violence-affected area in Bahraich.(PTI)

The police have also issued a stern warning against the spread of rumours, urging the residents to prioritise communal harmony amid the ongoing efforts to restore peace in the area.

Additional Superintendent of Police Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said in a video message, "In relation to the incident in Maharajganj on October 13, false information is being spread on social media to disrupt communal harmony. Claims that the deceased was electrocuted, attacked with a sword, or had his nails pulled out are baseless".

"The post-mortem report confirmed that the cause of death was gunshot wounds. No other fatalities occurred in this incident. We request everyone to ignore rumours and refrain from spreading false information," Tripathi added.

The violence broke out at Maharajganj under Mahsi tehsil on Sunday over the alleged playing of loud music outside a place of worship during a Durga Puja immersion procession, in which Ram Gopal Mishra (22) died of gunshot injuries.

The incident triggered vandalism and arson in the area as houses, shops, showrooms, hospitals and vehicles were torched by mobs, prompting the police to lodge multiple FIRs against unidentified rioters and some named accused.

The police have so far rounded up 55 suspects besides deploying heavy security in the mixed-population town where tension escalated over the playing of the song – "Chahe Jitna Jor Laga Lo, Aayenge Phir Yogi Ji".

On resumption of internet services after four days, Mandal Deepak Soni, President, UP Udyog Vyapar Manadal, Bahraich chapter, said, “Internet has become essential for business just as air, water and light are for life. Even rickshaw pullers, vegetable vendors and small traders rely on online payment systems. The internet shutdown severely impacted business worth millions. Now, we expect improvement”.

Ejaz, a fruit vendor, said, “I didn't set up my stall since October 14 because everyone was seeking to borrow, saying they would pay once the net service was restored. A lot of my stock rotted. But today I will set up my stall again”.

"All the markets except those in Maharajganj reopened on Wednesday. Some shops that were closed are expected to open today. During a peace committee meeting on Wednesday, the members urged Maharajganj residents to reopen their businesses, and we anticipate that will happen today," Hardi police station SHO Kamal Shankar Chaturvedi said on Thursday.

As of 11 am on Thursday, only a handful of grocery shops in the Maharajganj market had their shutters open.

Meanwhile, a police officer said on condition of anonymity that raids were conducted at Chandpara and Nakwa villages late on Wednesday night in search of the main accused, but no arrests were made.

The family members of the deceased have lodged an FIR against six named and four unknown people, out of which only one has been arrested so far, police said.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, religious leaders from both Hindu and Muslim communities, including Mahamandaleshwar Swami Ravi Giri Maharaj, President of Ram Leela Committee Shyamkaran Tekariwal, and Maulana Qari Zubair Ahmad Kasmi, made appeals to people to restore peace and harmony.