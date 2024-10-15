Menu Explore
Providing justice to Bahraich victim’s family top priority of govt, says Yogi

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 15, 2024 09:41 PM IST

Family of deceased meets chief minister, assured of ₹10 lakh compensation, a house under PM Awas Yojana and a job for the widow

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that providing justice to the family of the 22-year-old youth who died in the Bahraich violence was the government’s top priority, and the culprits would not be spared at any cost. He assured 10 lakh compensation, a house under the PM Awas Yojana, a job for the widow of the deceased and other benefits to the kin of the deceased.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath meets the family members of Ram Gopal Mishra, who died in Bahraich violence, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath meets the family members of Ram Gopal Mishra, who died in Bahraich violence, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Adityanath met the family members of Ram Gopal Mishra (the deceased) at his official residence in Lucknow. BJP MLA from Mahsi, Sureshwar Singh, accompanied the family during the visit. The kin included father of the deceased Kailash Nath Mishra, mother Munni Devi, wife Roli Mishra and cousin Satish Mishra.

Mishra was shot dead and about half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing as communal violence broke out in the Maharajganj area of Bahraich near Rehua Mansoor village in Mahsi tehsil during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on Sunday. His last rites were performed amid heavy security on Monday.

“The chief minister has assured stern action against those involved in my brother’s murder. After meeting him, we are assured of justice,” said Satish Mishra, cousin of the deceased.

“Wife of the deceased is a high school passout. The CM has also assured a job to her according to her qualification,” said the BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh.

In a post on X in Hindi, the chief minister said, “Today in Lucknow, I met the grief-stricken family members of the youth who died in the unfortunate incident in Bahraich. In this hour of grief, the Uttar Pradesh government stands with the victim’s family with full sensitivity and commitment. Providing justice to the victim’s family is the top priority of @UPGovt. Those responsible for the incident will not be spared.”

After meeting the CM, the family went back to Bahraich.

