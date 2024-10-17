Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Bahraich encounter: 'Everyone knows about Yogi's 'thok denge' policy'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the Bahraich encounter. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.(File)

Owaisi questioned the actions taken by the Uttar Pradesh police. He also mentioned "thok denge" policy of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Five people allegedly responsible for the Bahraich violence were arrested after an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in which two of the key accused suffered gunshot wounds.

According to the police, the accused were trying to flee to Nepal, which shares a border with Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh.

Reacting to the encounter, Owaisi noted that if the police had sufficient evidence, they should have pursued legal punishment for the accused instead of “resorting to extrajudicial measures”.

"It is not difficult to know the truth about the "encounter" of the accused of Bahraich violence by the police. Everyone knows about Yogi's "Thok Denge" policy," Owaisi wrote in a post on X.

"If the police had so much evidence, then efforts would have been made to get the accused punished legally," he added.

How did the encounter unfolded?

According to Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar, the incident took place when the police was taking the five accused for weapon recovery near the India-Nepal border.

“When the Police were taking the five arrested accused for weapons recovery near the India-Nepal border, the two accused tried to run away,” Kumar was quoted as saying by ANI.

"As they tried to run away, shots were fired. During this, Mohammed Sarfaraz and Mohammed Talib were injured. Abdul Hameed, Fahim, and Abdul Afzal were arrested. A total of five accused were arrested. The situation is under control," he added.

Opposition leaders, including Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has questioned the UP government over the incident. He alleged that the Yogi Adityanath-led government is conducting encounters to cover up its failure.

“This incident was an administrative failure. The government is doing encounters to cover up their failure... If encounters had been improving the law and order of the state, UP would have been way ahead of most states... If permission had been taken for the procession, why wasn't it carried out peacefully? If they cannot handle such a small event, how can one expect them to safeguard law and order in the state...” Akhilesh Yadav told reporters, according to ANI.