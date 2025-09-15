Chhattisgarh liquor case: ED files complaint against ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel’s son

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a prosecution complaint in the multi-crore Chhattisgarh liquor case, naming Chaitanya Baghel, son of former chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel, as an accused. Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel. (File)

The case involving over ₹2,100 crore took place between 2019 and 2022 during the previous Congress government in the state.

ED said the racket caused a massive loss to the state exchequer and enriched a liquor syndicate that operated with political backing.

ED counsel Saurabh Kumar Pande, talking to media, said that the prosecution complaint runs into around 7,039 pages and was filed before a special court in Raipur.

One hard disk containing digital evidence was also submitted. The agency alleged that Chaitanya handled more than ₹1,000 crore worth of “proceeds of crime” generated from the scam and used the funds to expand his business ventures, including real estate.

The agency claimed it had found evidence of proceeds of crime worth ₹22 crore being used by him.

Of this, about ₹16.7 crore was allegedly invested in a real estate project through his firms to intermingle illicit funds.

Chaitanya was arrested on July 18 this year following a search at his residence in Bhilai, which he shares with his father.

ED had earlier arrested several individuals in connection with the case, including former excise minister and Congress leader Kawasi Lakhma, businessman Anwar Dhebar, former IAS officer Anil Tuteja and Indian Telecom Service officer Arunpati Tripathi.

The Economic Offences Wing/Anti-Corruption Bureau had registered the first FIR on January 17, 2024, naming 70 individuals and companies, including Lakhma and former chief secretary Vivek Dhand.

Reacting to the ED’s action, Baghel said central agencies were being misused to target opposition leaders.

Baghel alleged that the move against his son was aimed at diverting attention from “illegal tree felling” for coal mines, which the Congress had planned to raise in the Assembly.

Baghel, however, added that he trusted the judiciary and would cooperate fully.

ED maintains that the case involved collection of commission through the illegal sale of liquor, which was allegedly distributed as per the directions of senior political executives in the state.