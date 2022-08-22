Demand to relocate three ageing tigers, more safari routes in Sariska reserve
There are 10 females in STR but of them 50% have aged, and similar is the situation of male tigers as it is important that at least a male and two female tigers be relocated
With the majority of tigers ageing in Sariska Tiger Reserve (STR) in Alwar district of Rajasthan, a demand to relocate three of them was raised on Sunday.
The reserve authorities also proposed to open three more routes for safari.
Sariska Tiger Reserve, field director, RN Meena said, “There are 10 females in STR but of them 50% have aged, and similar is the situation of male tigers. Looking at this, it is important that at least a male and two female tigers be relocated here. A request has been made to the chief wildlife warden, and likewise a proposal has been sent to NTCA. Big cats are necessary to help STR grow.”
Currently there are 24 tigers in the reserve, which include 10 females, 7 male and 7 cubs, he said.
The STR has asked the state government to permit the opening of three more routes.
Also Read: Tigress to be moved out of Ranthambore Reserve over fights with sibling
Meena said last year a new route was started, where even tigress and cubs are sighted, now proposals for three more routes have been sent to the chief wildlife warden.
A senior forest official familiar with the development said three tigresses ST-10, 12 and 22 are moving in the northern part ofSTRbut has no male tiger with them.
Tigresses such as ST-3 and 5 relocated from Ranthambore have never given birth to cubs.
“The STR needs healthy and proven big cats to maintain the growth here,” he said.
Commenting on the relocation, Dinesh Verma Durrani, founder secretary, Sariska Tiger Foundation, echoed similar sentiments of what STR field director stated.
“To continue strengthening the tiger population the relocation is necessary, along with shifting of villages from the reserve area.”
He said ST-2, also known as Rajmata, is the only tigress here who has given birth to cubs twice.
Durrani said earlier, the NTCA gave permission to shift tigress Riddhi of Ranthambore to Sariska in January 2021 but nothing has happened.
The tigress was shifted after she was constantly engaged in territorial fights for dominance in the reserve.
He said there have been several attempts at the relocation of tigers to Sariska and a total of 9 tigers have been relocated from Ranthambore so far.
The tigresses ST-3ad ST-5 (both dead) could not deliver any cubs.
The tigress ST-7 and ST-8 could be facing the same fate as they are now around 10-years-old and have not yet delivered any cubs.
“We believe that one of the potential causes, along with the stress caused due to disturbance by the villages inside the jungle, could be inbreeding. Many states such as Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh with high tiger populations are willing to participate in the exchange of tigers to diversify the gene pool of the species which will directly result in improving the chances of survival and production of offspring,” he said.
He informed that there are around 24 villages inside the STR which need to be relocated.
-
Pregnant woman kicked, family thrashed over real estate dispute in Kolkata
An eight-month pregnant woman was hospitalised over the weekend after a group of men allegedly kicked her in the abdomen, thrashed her family members, and ransacked their home over a real estate dispute in Kolkata. The woman's father-in-law, Shibshankar Das, said local TMC legislator Paresh Pal asked for a meeting with him over the dispute over a plot of land on Friday. Pal insisted he did not even know the family.
-
Security intensified at Delhi borders ahead of Kisan Mahapanchayat
Security and checking of vehicles have been intensified at Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri along Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh ahead of a proposed Kisan Mahapanchayat (grand assembly of farmers) in central Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The assembly is being held days after farmers congregated in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday for a 75-hour long sit-in protest and reiterated the demand for Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni's dismissal.
-
Delhi’s air quality in moderate category, overcast weather, light rain expected
Delhi's air quality was in the “moderate” category on Monday morning as the city is likely to have generally overcast weather with expected light rain. The average 24-hour AQI on Sunday was 117 in the “moderate” category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.
-
Oppose or defend important personalities on rationality: CM Bommai
Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai said that there will be pro and anti-beliefs and arguments on noted personalities like Savarkar and Tipu Sultan. Since these are historical facts, it is common to have pro and anti-arguments. But it must be defended with rationality and oppose the same with it. Replying to a question, Bommai said an investigation has been going on in connection with the egg attack on the car of Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah recently.
-
‘All govts consult stakeholders while framing any policy’: Manish Sisodia
Delhi's deputy chief minister and excise minister Manish Sisodia, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said the multiple probes unleashed by central agencies will not expose any wrongdoing by him or the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party are not interested in plugging corruption, but want to stop Arvind Kejriwal's growing popularity across the country, he said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics