Develop technique to forecast natural disasters: Jai Ram Thakur to IIT-Mandi researchers
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday exhorted the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, researchers to work on a technique to forecast natural disasters which may help to mitigate the loss of precious lives.
He was speaking after inaugurating the 6th edition of Himalayan Startup Trek 2022 - an annual start-up event of IIT Mandi. Representatives of stakeholders of the Indian Start-up Ecosystem including start-ups, investors and seasoned entrepreneurs are participating in the event.
“If a technique is developed to forecast the natural disasters like cloudbursts it will help save hundreds of human lives that are lost in monsoon season every year,” said the chief minister, who also inaugurated IIT Mandi Catalyst Co-Work space and iHub and HCI Foundation Office in the IIT Mandi Campus.
The CM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort this year has given the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan’, underlining the importance of technology and research in the present era to make India forge ahead on the path of progress and prosperity. He also appreciated the good work being done by the IIT Mandi since its inception.
Thakur said that the Himalayan Start-up Trek was symbolic of the emerging start-up ecosystem in Himachal Pradesh with immense support from the state government over the past several years. He said that top start-ups from the event would be handpicked for incubation support by IIT Mandi catalyst.
“Several start-ups would get an opportunity to pilot their solutions with help from state departments and explore collaboration,” said Thakur.
He said the department of science and technology, ministry of electronics, has provided ₹110 crore for IIT Mandi iHub and HCI Foundation. He said that the department of science and technology, Startup India, and the Himachal Pradesh government have also provided an amount of ₹70 crore for supporting the start-up. He said that out of this amount, over ₹10 crore has been provided to the IIT Mandi by the state government.
He said that the state government has taken various steps to create a conducive ecosystem for start-ups in the state for their growth. He said that youth from the state should capitalise on all the support programmes being initiated by the state government and create sustainable solutions that not only benefit the state but the country. He said that the state government was also seeking inputs from IIT Mandi to revise the start-up policy. He said that the objective was to make it more effective and to provide more benefits to start-ups.
He said that IIT Mandi was no doubt the best engineering institution in the state and has taken up the responsibility to seed a vibrant start-up and innovation ecosystem in the state. He said that it was a pleasure to see IIT Mandi Catalyst continuing the Himalayan Start-up Trek with more energy and enthusiasm. He said that with the technological advancements, research particularly for the welfare of the common man was far more important for the betterment of society.
The CM gave away prizes to the winners of the start-up grand challenge in three thematic areas, namely, Human-Computer Interaction, Build for the Himalayas and Environment and Sustainability.
Director, IIT Mandi, Laxmidhar Behera said PM Modi wants to flourish India in start-up and for this we need to create a perfect ecosystem. He said that agriculture must be associated and linked with technology so as to make this occupation not only economically viable but also dignified.
Faculty In-charge, Catalyst, Puran Singh said that the IIT got over 400 applications for start-ups which were shortlisted and about 45 faculty members were actively involved in this whole process.
Thousands evacuated ahead of Supertech twin towers demolition: 10 points
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Noida's Emerald Court Society ahead of the much-anticipated demolition of the Supertech twin towers in the city near Delhi. Cops reached the spot on Sunday morning to make arrangements. Here are ten points on the Supertech twin towers demolition: 1. Final checks were carried out on Saturday. A resident of Emerald Court Society, Manu Soni, evacuated his home with his family of four on Sunday morning.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
