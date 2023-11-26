DMRC-DRA to redevelop Ahmedabad railway station for 2,400 crore

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a joint venture with Ahmedabad-based Dineshchandra R Agrawal (DRA) Infracon has emerged as the lowest bidder among six for the redevelopment work of Ahmedabad railway station, according to two officials close to the development. The initiative in Ahmedabad’s Kalupur district entails a comprehensive overhaul of the current Indian railway facility. (File Photo)

The Ahmedabad station will be redeveloped on EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) mode for an estimated project cost of about ₹2,400 crore by DMRC-DRA joint venture that has won the tender, said an official of the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), Ministry of Railways, which invited bids for the project.

The initiative in Ahmedabad’s Kalupur district entails a comprehensive overhaul of the current Indian railway facility. The aim is to create a contemporary space with a blend of commercial, residential, and retail developments.

The new station building’s design is inspired by Modhera Sun Temple, and the station premises will include an open space Amphitheatre inspired by Adalaj Stepwell. The design will also incorporate important heritage monuments of the city, including the Brick Minar and Jhulta Minar.

The financial bids for the project saw six companies including DMRC-DRA, Afcons Infrastructure, ITD Cementation, Larsen & Tourbo, among others.

The initial tender, issued in April 2023, was revoked due to excessively high bids received in contrast to the estimated project cost by the Indian Railways. Afcons Infrastructure, the lowest bidder, submitted a bid of ₹5,355 crore against the estimated project cost of ₹2,563 crore, according to officials.

Ahmedabad Railway Station is the biggest in Gujarat and it has 12 platforms and houses two minarets as remnants of Sidi Bashir Mosque that are deemed as heritage structures.

“The redevelopment of Ahmedabad station is amongst our flagship projects which will integrate different modes of transport such as High Speed, Metro, BRT, Railways etc. while protecting the heritage structures. The station will be equipped with modern amenities for passengers and other visitors and will act as a new city centre,” said Ved Parkash Dudeja, RLDA said in a statement in July after a pre-bid meeting.

RLDA has initiated bids for this project for the second time. The earlier tender, issued in April 2023, was cancelled due to bids exceeding the estimated cost by Indian Railways. Officials said that Afcons Infrastructure, the lowest bidder, submitted a bid of ₹5,355 crore against the estimated project cost of ₹2,563 crore.