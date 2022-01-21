Home / Cities / Others / ED raids have busted Channi’s common man image: BJP
Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma added that the ED raids had torn apart the sand mafia cartel, with the chief minister Channi’s nephew owning huge wealth.
Ashwani Sharma (in pic) also alleged that the Congress has ruined the state’s economy, adding that Channi was trying to hide behind statements of his party men on his identity. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 01:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Ashwani Sharma on Thursday said the false image cultivated by the chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, that of a common man, has been exposed. “The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids have torn into the sand mafia cartel, with close links to the chief minister,” Sharma alleged at a press conference.

Sharma added that it was shameful that the CM’s nephew had been found with 10 crore of unaccounted money, rolex watches and gold worth 21 lakh. “Sand is an important resource of the state and every Punjabi’s resource. The sheer loot and dacoity by the Congress has ruined the economy of this state,” Sharma alleged, adding that Channi was trying to hide behind statements of his party-men that he was being targeted as he was a Scheduled Caste.

“Corruption has no religion and BJP will never tolerate it. Our party follows zero tolerance to corruption and law enforcement agencies should ensure that this scam is traced to its roots,” Sharma alleged, adding that the Congress has lost all moral authority and will be routed on the polling day of February 20.

