ED raids have busted Channi’s common man image: BJP

Chandigarh Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Ashwani Sharma on Thursday said the false image cultivated by the chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, that of a common man, has been exposed. “The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids have torn into the sand mafia cartel, with close links to the chief minister,” Sharma alleged at a press conference.

Sharma added that it was shameful that the CM’s nephew had been found with ₹10 crore of unaccounted money, rolex watches and gold worth ₹21 lakh. “Sand is an important resource of the state and every Punjabi’s resource. The sheer loot and dacoity by the Congress has ruined the economy of this state,” Sharma alleged, adding that Channi was trying to hide behind statements of his party-men that he was being targeted as he was a Scheduled Caste.

“Corruption has no religion and BJP will never tolerate it. Our party follows zero tolerance to corruption and law enforcement agencies should ensure that this scam is traced to its roots,” Sharma alleged, adding that the Congress has lost all moral authority and will be routed on the polling day of February 20.