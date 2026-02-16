Ex-Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah resigns from party ahead of assembly polls

Former Congress state president Bhupen Kumar Borah resigned from the party on Monday. The development comes ahead of the upcoming state assembly polls, the dates of which are yet to be decided by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The next assembly election in Assam is expected to be in March-April this year. (PTI photo)

The 55-year-old, who was replaced in May last year, and the position of state president handed to Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi, stated that he has submitted his resignation letter to the Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

“I have submitted my resignation from the Congress at 8am on Monday. I will wait for the party high command’s response before commenting further. I wish to reiterate that I will continue to be in active politics,” Borah told mediapersons outside his residence in Guwahati.

The senior party leader’s resignation comes at a crucial juncture for the Congress which is trying to forge an alliance with other opposition parties.

“I have been an active and dedicated worker of Congress for 32 years. But certain circumstances have emerged in past days that made me decide on the resignation move. I have not decided yet on what course to take in future,” Borah said.

Borah’s resignation came as a jolt to Congress leaders from Assam as they were surprised by the move hoping he will rethink about it.

“I was in assembly for the start of the budget session where some people informed me about Borah’s move. I am unaware of his decision and will talk to him before making any comments,” said Congress leader of opposition in the state assembly, Debabrata Saikia.

Borah was appointed as Assam Congress president in August 2021, just four months after BJP won the assembly polls for a second term, replacing Ripun Borah.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that Borah’s exit from Congress was expected the day he was removed from the president’s post by appointing Gaurav Gogoi, the son of former chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

“It has become clear that to survive in Assam Congress one has to have an illustrious father or be a member of the minority community. Since Borah was neither he was getting sidelined while Gaurav Gogoi and Rakibul Hussain were getting stronger. It was no surprise that Borah resigned,” said Sarma.

The CM said that he was not in touch with Borah prior to the resignation, but would meet him on Tuesday and discuss future prospects.

“If Borah decides to join Congress, the BJP will try and give him a ticket for the coming assembly polls and also ensure that he registers a win,” said Sarma.