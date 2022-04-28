Exotic monkeys, wallaby rescued in Assam
GUWAHATI: Forest personnel rescued five exotic monkeys and a wallaby from suspected smugglers on Wednesday night in Assam.
In a statement, the state forest department said the animals were recovered from six cages from a vehicle following a tip-off. An alleged smuggler from Maharashtra was arrested while another fled from the spot.
An official said they were trying to ascertain the species of the monkeys, which are believed to have been smuggled via Myanmar.
“Further investigation is on to ascertain from where the animals have been caught and to which destination they were being taken,” the statement said.
Five caged primates were rescued earlier this month from Assam’s Karbi Anglong district and two Manipur residents were arrested for allegedly smuggling them.
The rescued animals were thought to be chimpanzees but they were later found to be siamang gibbons, a species found primarily in Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.
