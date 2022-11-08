Home / Cities / Others / Experts at AMU discuss subtitling, pragmatics of audio-visual translation

Experts at AMU discuss subtitling, pragmatics of audio-visual translation

Published on Nov 08, 2022 12:20 AM IST

Participants from across the country learnt essentials for creating new audio-visual content and skills required for translation and subtitling technique in the second online ministry of education funded ‘Global Initiative of Academic Networks’ (GIAN) course on ‘Subtitling screen dialogues: The pragmatics of audio-visual translation’ of the department of English, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Aligarh Muslim University campus. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Aligarh

Scholar of media studies and foreign faculty, Dr Mara Logaldo (IULM, Milan, Italy) delivered lectures and practicums and engaged in interactive sessions on semiotics, multilingualism, aspects of audio-visual translation and other topics.

Dr Mara also delivered the valedictory speech.

Prof M Rizwan Khan, course coordinator and faculty member, department of English, discussed how topics like artificial intelligence and audio-visual translation have been included in pedagogy and research at the department of English in AMU.

He also conducted lectures and practical sessions on employability, prospects of professional interest in audio-visual translation and artificial intelligence as vocations besides providing hands-on-training to the participants.

Attending the programme as the national faculty, Prof Mohammed Asaduddin, translation scholar and faculty member, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, shared expertise in the field of translation and provided the participants with the understanding of the Indian perspective of translation.

He was also the chief guest of the inaugural session.

Ilaria Valerioti, expert subtitler from Rome and the guest of honour at the valedictory session trained the participants in various subtitling and dubbing techniques including the use of open-source software to create subtitles and dubbing scripts, creation of localized video content and applying the learned skills to fragments of movies and documentaries.

AMU faculty members, Prof Wasim Ahmad, department of zoology, and Prof Umar Farooq, department of electronic engineering, also attended the programme as the chief guests in different sessions.

Earlier, a GIAN Course was also held on ‘Artificial Intelligence and Electronic Literature’ in which Prof Paola Carbonne (IULM, Milan, Italy) was the foreign faculty.

Story Saved
