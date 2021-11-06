Explosive found near Assam-Mizoram border in Cachar

Fresh tension erupted near Assam-Mizoram inter-state border after explosives along with a detonator were found near a construction work in Assam’s Cachar district on Saturday, officials said.

Superintendent of police, Cachar district, Ramandeep Kaur confirmed that the explosive was kept near a drain in Khulcherra area and had a detonator attached to it. She also informed that a bomb squad, along with a team of police, rushed to the spot and have been trying to find if there were more explosives planted around the area.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Ramandeep Kaur said, “A bridge is under construction at Khulcherra area near the inter-state border under a scheme of Assam government. We got information that the explosive was kept near a drain and it has a detonator attached with it. Our bomb squad is verifying if there are more explosives planted near the construction site.”

Answering a question whether this planting of explosives has any connection with Mizoram, she said, “Though it has been found near Mizoram border, we cannot come to any conclusion without verification.”

Additional SP of Cachar district, Subrata Sen, along with officer incharge of Dholai police station Sahab Uddin and other officials of the police department, were also at the spot. Sen initially verified the packet found near the bridge and confirmed that it contained suspected explosives.

In a similar case, an explosive blast took place near the inter-state border last Tuesday in Hailakandi district’s Ramanathpur Area. An Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBN) personnel of Mizoram was arrested in Assam for his alleged connection with the blast.

“During the investigation, we found that the Mizoram miscreants used detonating cord for blasting the explosive. We have arrested one Mizoram citizen named Laldintwanga for involvement in the blast,” the Hailakandi SP said.

There has been a long-standing dispute regarding the right to the land between Assam and Mizoram. In the last year, several schools near the inter-state border on Assam’s side have been bombed by miscreants. Assam has always blamed Mizoram for these incidents but Mizoram denied it.

The dispute between the two states turned ugly on July 26 after police forces of both the states opened fire on each other. Six Assam Police personnel died in that incident and over 70, including an IPS officer, sustained injuries.