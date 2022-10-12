Fake matrimonial racket busted in Prayagraj; 5 women, 3 men held

In a major breakthrough, the cops at Cyber Police Station of Prayagaraj Range on Tuesday busted a gang involved in duping people through fake matrimonial sites and arrested eight of its members, including five women. The gang was running a call centre through which the customers were called and trapped. The gang used to change the location of its call centre to different cities at regular intervals and used SIM cards registered on fake documents to avoid being traced, police said.

IG Range Rakesh Kumar Singh said acting on a tip off, a team of cops at Cyber Police Station headed by inspector Rajeev Tiwari and sub-inspector Radhvendra Pandey arrested three persons running fake matrimonial sites. Those arrested have been identified as Ritik Kumar, Devendra Kumar and Gyanendra Kumar, all natives of Navagarh and Bilaigarh district in Chhatisgarh. On their confession, the police team arrested five women members of the gang from the call centre which was being run in Rajapur area under Cantonment police station of the city.

During questioning, it was revealed that Ritik Kumar was the kingpin of the gang. The gang members have registered fake matrimonial websites like-- Royal Marry, Partner Profile, Pavitra Rishta etc.

The accused used to take profile details and contact numbers of persons interested in marriage through other big matrimonial websites while the women in the gang used to call such persons and lured them to register their details in their fake websites in return for hefty cash.

The women then used to contact the prospective grooms through their fake profiles on matrimonial sites and also talked to them over phone. In a bid to trap them, fake aadhar cards and other documents of women were also provided to the prospective grooms which matched their surname and profiles.

After realising enough cash, the women used to refuse to get married. They made excuses on being asked to fix a meeting and even threatened the prospective grooms on being pressurised.

Police investigations further revealed that similar other gangs were running such matrimonial call centres in different cities of the country through which people interested in marriages were being duped. The gang used to change the location of their call centres every three to four months to avoid getting traced. The gang was active in Prayagaraj since last two years back.

IG Range Rakesh Kumar Singh further said that computer systems, WiFi extreme fibre, stamp, 30 registers, 7 ATM cards, 3 cheque books and 18 mobiles used for calling people were recovered from the gang members.