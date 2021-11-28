Farmer killed by big cat in Dudhwa buffer zone

Lakhimpur Kheri: A big cat attacked and killed a 45-year-old farmer in Dudhwa buffer zone area under Belrayan range of Lakhimpur Kheri district on Saturday evening, said forest department officials.

The deceased was identified as Rammurti, a resident of Dumeda village under Tikunia Kotwali area. The agricultural fields, where the casualty took place, was close to Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary forests, said deputy director, Dudhwa buffer zone, Sundresha, confirming the death in the big cat’s attack.

However, he said, “It is yet to be ascertained if the big cat was a tiger or a leopard.” He further said that they were with the grieving family at the time and an inquiry had been set up into his death.

According to reports, the victim Rammurti along with others was harvesting his sugarcane crop on Saturday. While harvesting the crop, a big cat hiding in the cane field, which the villagers described to be a tiger, attacked Rammurti and trird to drag his body into the neighbouring forests. However, villagers rushed to the spot, drove away the big cat and recovered the body.

Forest range officer Vimlesh along with his staff, Tikonia kotwali in-charge Balendu Gautam and other police officials also rushed the spot and enquired about the incident.

Notably, Belrayan range shares its boundaries with Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary. Movement of big cats and wild elephants has grown in this area, leading to a number of man-animal conflicts.

Half a dozen persons in this area have been killed by wild animals since October 6, 2020, resulting in huge public resentment. The forest department on its part has dug out trenches, installed illuminating lights in September /October 2020 to keep away wild animals from human habitations, however, the demographic conditions pose challenge.

The officials have also issued advisories, asking villagers and farmers, to be on high alert and work in groups.