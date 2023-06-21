Two persons killed as two cars collide head-on, one injured

Two persons were killed while one person was seriously injured when two cars had head-on collision near Mari Mata temple in Arjunganj under Cantt police station limits during wee hours of Wednesday. (Pic for representation)

As per the Lucknow police, the deceased were identified as Lucknow resident Ashwani Dubey alias Sonu, 35, and his friend Prem Prakash Upadhyaya, 32, from Gorakhpur. The injured person, Amrit Srivastava, 30, of Sant Kabir Nagar, is undergoing treatment at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University.

The police said the incident occurred around 2am on Wednesday when the drivers of the two cars apparently tried to pass hurriedly from the narrow passage in front of the temple and collided with each other. They said the two deceased were in the same car while the injured person was in another car.

In another early morning accident on Wednesday, one person identified as Rahimabad resident Becchelal, 30, was killed while eleven others, including two minors, were injured when a speeding truck collided head-on with a jeep ferrying a group of labourers at Bhulbhulakheda turn on Lucknow-Hardoi highway at around 6.30 am.

