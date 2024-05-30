Fire dept launches safety audits of hospitals, other buildings in Prayagraj

After the recent fire incidents in a Delhi hospital and Rajkot gaming zone which claimed lives of many people, including children and infants, the fire department in Prayagraj has sprung into action and launched a massive drive to audit fire safety arrangements at buildings like malls, multiplexes, apartments, marriage halls, hotels, guest houses and hospitals. Fire officials carrying out fire safety audit at a hospital in Prayagraj (HT)

The department is focusing on safety measures at hospitals including government and private ones. During the last two days, fire department teams did fire safety audits of around 120 hospitals in different areas. Notices will be issued to them if they fail to comply with the guidelines issued for fire safety within a week, fire officials said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Chief fire officer RK Pandey said ten teams have been formed for carrying out fire safety audit of buildings and hospitals in the district between May 26 to June 6. Two teams each have been formed at Naini and Civil Lines fire stations while one team has been constituted for fire safety audits at Meja, Bara, Koraon, Handia, Phulpur and Soroan fire stations.

The teams are focusing on hospitals, especially those where children are admitted for treatment. During the last two days, fire department teams carried out an audit of 120 hospitals in Civil Lines, Naini, Kareli, Dhumanganj and even in rural areas.

The team found anomalies in fire safety arrangements at Bhagwati Children Hospital, Railway Hospital in Civil Lines, Naaz Hospital in Kareli, Surya Hospital Naini, Dr Govind Ram Memorial Trust Naini, Vinayak Medicare Centre Naini, Pragati Clinic Naini, Janani Hopsital Naini, Sharma Hospital in Karchnna, Bhumi Hospital Naini and Sai Hospital Naini. The hospital authorities have been given a week’s time to ensure proper fire safety arrangements or else notices will be issued to them, CFO Pandey added.

Besides the hospitals, fire department teams are also carrying out fire safety audits of marriage halls, restaurants, guest houses, malls etc in city and rural areas. Fire officials have found anomalies in fire safety measures in many such buildings and have issued warnings to their owners.

Moreover, mock drills were also carried out at SN Hospital at Gauhania and Sachan Hospital in Iradatganj area of trans-Yamuna, Hotel Bhagirathi Naini along with three restaurants and a commercial establishment.