‘First restore democracy in Bengal’: Manik Sarkar’s swipe at Mamata Banerjee

AGARTALA: Former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar on Friday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the violence in the recent panchayat elections, saying she should first restore democracy in her own state. (Twitter/apcpim)

“Indian Constitution, democracy and democratic rights of people are under threat. Minorities are under threat. In order to get rid of the situation, you ( Mamata Banerjee) are giving a slogan to defeat BJP. You are visiting states to bring other parties together... But first of all, you should restore democracy in your state.”

“You came to power replacing the 34-year-old Left government in Bengal. But whatever was done in panchayat polls, do people believe your slogan of defeating BJP to revive democracy?” Sarkar said at a rally against the violence in the panchayat election in Bengal.

Turning to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is in power in Tripura and is the largest opposition party in Bengal, Sarkar said: “The BJP speaks about revival of democracy in West Bengal. But what are they doing in Tripura? Could people vote independently in all the elections conducted from 2018 to 2023?”. He listed the panchayat elections in Tripura and the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls held between 2018 to 2023 as some elections that were not free.

He also taunted the BJP for its vote share in the last assembly election, saying this was the first time that a party with such a low vote share had formed the government. This, he said, was made possible because the TIPRA Motha confused the tribals and had a secret understanding with BJP, he said.

In the Tripura elections held earlier this year, the BJP secured 38.9% votes.