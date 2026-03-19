Shimla, The shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has not only hit private hospitality industry but also hotels under the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation. Food for Himachal legislators, assembly staff being cooked on 'chulahs' amid commercial LPG crunch

The Hotel Holiday Home in Shimla, a flagship establishment of Himachal tourism, which also provides catering services to the state assembly during its sessions, has reverted to firewood 'chulahs' for cooking purposes, according to staff.

With budget session in progress, Hotel Holiday Home provides meals for over 500 persons including legislators and staff on a daily basis.

Presently, the kitchen is relying on firewood from depots to sustain its operations.

Beli Ram, a member of the cooking staff, said the kitchen caters to around 750 people daily, including Vidhan Sabha members and staff, hotel guests and local customers.

He said every effort is being made to ensure business remains unaffected, and firewood will be used in place of cooking gas in its kitchen until the commercial LPG cylinder crunch persists.

"We all know there is a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders due to the conflict in West Asia. We are cooking on firewood to cater meals to around 700 people daily," said Arvind, a cook at Hotel Holiday Home.

A significant number of hotels and restaurants across the state have reportedly shut down due to scarcity of commercial LPG cylinders.

Arvind said the aim is to bite the bullet and continue kitchen operations. "Until commercial LPG cylinders become available, food will be cooked on firewood chulahs."

Meanwhile, private restaurant and dhaba owners are facing a tough time, with many such establishments in state capital Shimla shut down amid shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.

"I have sent the staff back home as there is LPG shortage and only limited amounts of food is being prepared," said Prem Chand, a dhaba owner in Shimla.

"The situation is really bad," he lamented.

Sameer, who runs a dhaba near the Ridge in Shimla, said, "The shop has been shut since past three days as commercial LPG cylinder are not available. The gas agencies are saying there is no supply from the back-end."

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