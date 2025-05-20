Forest dept says it cleared encroachment in Barda, proposed home for Asiatic lions

Encroachments in the vicinity of protected land in Gujarat’s Barda Wildlife Sanctuary was cleared, the state’s forest department said on Monday. Forest patch cleared and boundary created for plantation protection. (HT photo sourced)

According to officials, encroachments from approximately 20 hectares of protected land in the sanctuary, where 24 individuals had unlawfully entered and cultivated mango plantations, endangering the region’s ecosystem and wildlife habitats was cleared.

The encroachers had cleared natural vegetation and trees from the area behind Khambala Dam within the Ranavav range of Barda Sanctuary, the officials said.

“They leveled the forest land for cultivation and installed fencing, iron wires, and even electrified barriers to protect the unauthorised plantations. Plastic pipes and diesel pumps were used to irrigate the crops both day and night,” said Akshay Joshi, deputy conservator for forests, Porbander.

At least three notices were issued to the 24 encroachers, and after they failed to act, the encroachments were removed and a first offence report (FOR) was registered under Section 29 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, which deals with habitat destruction in sanctuaries.

Barda Wildlife Sanctuary, located 15km from Porbandar and 100km from Gir National Park in Gujarat, is a key component of Project Lion, a 2021 central government initiative to conserve and expand the Asiatic lion population.

Identified by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) as a suitable habitat for translocating 40 adult and sub-adult lions, Barda historically sheltered lions until their local extinction in 1879.

The Gujarat forest department restored the ecosystem, enhancing prey species like chital and sambar.

“The department also initiated the reforestation of the cleared land in accordance with the Barda Management Plan. About 3,000 native trees such as vad (banyan), karmada, khakhra, rayaan, neem, umra, and others are being planted to restore the natural habitat and provide food sources for the sanctuary’s wildlife,” said a second official.

Another forest official said that similar attempts to clear encroachments were made by the department in 2017-18 but it couldn’t happen.

Around 1,600 mango saplings aged between 0 and 2 years, and approximately 325 saplings aged 3 to 4 years, have been removed in the encroachment clearance drive.

Officials found that the mango saplings planted on the encroached land were not sourced locally, nor were they of any traditional or native variety. Instead, exotic plant species had been brought in from outside and belonged to horticultural commercial varieties, they said.

This posed an additional threat to the forest’s native ecological balance, which plays a vital role in supporting the diet and movement of wildlife such as the Asiatic lion and other species residing in Barda.

“Approximately 1,200 Maldharis live in Barda with nearly 5,000 cattle. Despite a ban on commercial activities, illegal country liquor units have emerged, and bamboo is being cut for profit,” said a wildlife expert on condition of anonymity.

Kanabhai Polabhai Rala, a local resident, has challenged the forest department’s move of clearing mango orchards and other trees planted by them by filing a petition in Gujarat high court the hearing of which will take place on May 27.