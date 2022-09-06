Fudging of BAMS exam copies: Agra police registers another case in the matter
A case had already been registered by the Agra police after reports were received of answer sheets being carried to a place not assigned, after exams, last month
Another case was registered at Hariparvat police station of Agra after manipulations and changes were found to be made in answer sheets seized from a centre for BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) exam conducted by the Dr BR Ambedkar University of Agra.
The matter came to light on Monday when chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked the UP STF to probe the matter. A case had already been registered and a Delhi-based doctor, originally from Shikohabad (Firozabad) and an auto driver were arrested by the Agra police after reports were received of answer sheets being carried to a place not assigned, after exams, last month.
Interacting with the media on Tuesday, the superintendent of police (SP), Agra, Vikas Kumar stated that on information obtained from an insider, a joint team of the Agra police and Dr BR Ambedkar University randomly checked answer sheets from a centre.
“About 100 answer sheets of students from a particular college appearing at a centre were checked and manipulations and changes were found to have been made in at least 14 copies which were seized in due process. On the basis of this, another case has been registered on Tuesday at Hariparvat police station of Agra,” said the SP City.
“The police will investigate the entire process of the movement of answer sheets and all those found to be involved in manipulations and changes in answer sheets will be booked and will face action,” said Kumar.
“Two, including a Delhi-based doctor, Dr Atul Yadav and an auto driver, Devendra Kumar, have been arrested after a case was registered. More names are surfacing and further details are to be unearthed about those involved,” senior superintendent of police (SSP), Agra, Prabhakar Chaudhary, on Monday.
Sources revealed that a student leader of Dr BR Ambedkar University was in the police radar for his alleged involvement in the incident. “We have the auto driver on police remand and important information was revealed and many more details are to be worked out,” the SSP added.
Vinay Kumar Pathak, vice-chancellor, Dr BR Ambedkar University, was informed about the matter on August 27. Subsequently, the police were informed leading to arrest of Devendra Kumar, who took the answer sheets from the examination centre to a premises in Moti Katra locality of Agra, instead of taking them to the assigned place i.e. Agra College.
On Sunday, Dr Atul Yadav, was arrested in Delhi and is believed to have collected the ‘charges’ for changing the answer sheets. Police are now probing into the links between the arrested doctor and the student leader allegedly leading the racket, wherein about ₹30,000 to ₹50,000 were charged from students for the manipulations.
