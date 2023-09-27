Gkp doctor receives ransom letter; cops intensify vigil

The district police on Wednesday deployed security around a hospital at Ambedkar crossing in Barhal Ganj town of the district after a threat letter for ransom of ₹20 lakh was sent to Dr Roli Parval practising there. (Pic for representation)

The threat letter demanding ransom was sent by a registered post that was received on Tuesday afternoon when Dr Roli was attending the patients. She immediately informed the owner of nursing home and surgeon Dr Manoj Yadav about the issue who informed the police on Tuesday evening.

SSP Gaurav Grover confirmed that a case had been registered and two teams were carrying out an investigation.

Officials said that as per the letter, the criminals had stated their names as Nadeem and Khursheed and their address to be in ward number 7 of Gola town of the district. The letter was dispatched from Gola post office on September 25 demanding to pay ₹20 lakh within 3 days or to face dire consequences.

SP South Arun Kumar Singh confirmed that police had traced Nadeem and Khursheed in Gola town and had interrogated them but initially nothing suspicious was found from them .

Police officials said that Dr Roli resides near BRD medical college road in Gorakhpur and goes to Barhalganj for practice. The owner of the hospital Dr Manoj said that one year ago he had also received threat letters demanding ransom and then the district administration had provided security to him. The fresh threats have created fear in the doctors’ fraternity, he added.

Police station in-charge of Barhalganj Kalyan Singh said that two jawans had been deployed at the hospital and patrolling had been intensified around it.

