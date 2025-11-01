Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan alleges death threat, police launch probe

Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, on Saturday said he would continue to campaign in the Bihar assembly elections despite receiving a life threat. He alleged that the threat came from individuals “on the verge of defeat” in the ongoing polls, asserting that he would neither be intimidated nor back down. Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan (File)

According to Kishan’s personal secretary, Shukla, the caller claimed to be a supporter of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav and appeared angered by Kishan’s alleged remarks about Yadavs. The caller allegedly warned, “Come to Bihar, I will shoot you.”

SP City Abhinav Tyagi said that police have registered a case against the unidentified caller and launched an investigation. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the threat call originated from Bihar’s Ara district. The caller, identified in reports as Ajay Kumar Yadav of Jwania village, had contacted Kishan’s private secretary, Shivam Dwivedi, using abusive language before issuing the threat.

Gorakhpur police confirmed that an FIR has been filed based on the complaint, and security arrangements for the MP’s upcoming campaign activities in Bihar are being reviewed.

Ravi Kishan, known for his prominent roles in both cinema and politics, has not yet issued a personal statement. However, sources close to him said he has full faith in the law and the ongoing police investigation.