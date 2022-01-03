Gurugram aims to vaccinate 7.7k children aged 15-18 years today

As the Covid-19 vaccination for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years is set to start from Monday, the Gurugram health department on Sunday said that the inoculation drive will be conducted at 77 government sites with 100 slots available at each centre.

The vaccination will be carried out from 10am to 5pm at 38 government health centres, and 39 government and private schools, officials said, adding that 10 private hospitals in the city will also administer Covid-19 vaccine to the teens.

The officials said that children can register both online and at the vaccination centre for taking the jab. At all vaccination centres, 50% slots can be booked online and the rest are for walk-in registrations, they said.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer of Gurugram, appealed to the residents of the district to get their children vaccinated and strengthen the fight against the pandemic.

“The way the residents made the vaccination campaign above 18 years of age a success, they must also help in making the vaccination campaign for 15-18 years a success by getting their children vaccinated at the earliest. This will help us in the fight against the current surge of Covid-19 cases,” said Yadav.

The schools where vaccination camps will be set up include DAV School Khandsa Road, Sanskriti School, DAV School Sector 49, Government School Basai Enclave, CD International School, Lions Public School, Bal Bharti Public School IMT Manesar, Government School C Block Palam Vihar, GSSS Daultabad, Government School Ghata, and Johri School (GSSS Wazirabad).

At all sites, Covaxin doses will be administered to the children, the officials said.

Dr MP Singh, district surveillance officer, said, “For the vaccination camps being set up in private schools, only those who are students of a particular school will be given the vaccine at that centre after showing their identity cards. If there are schools which have a smaller number of beneficiaries, then the two centres can be clubbed.”

Paediatric experts said that children should come forward and take the vaccine, but if any child has a comorbidity, then parents must consult with a physician first.

Dr Manish Mannan, head of department for paediatrics and neonatology at Paras Hospital in the city, said, “Vaccination for the 15-18 age group is starting from Monday and this is the only way to avoid Covid-19 while following all safety protocols. Some things that parents have to keep in mind is that if a child has a comorbidity, an infection or a fever, then before vaccination, they should contact a doctor before going for vaccination.”

“If a person has recently taken another vaccine, such as the flu vaccine, then there should be a gap of at least four weeks so that both the vaccines are effective. The beneficiaries must also wait at the centre for half an hour after vaccination, so that immediate action can be taken if any side effect is observed,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, 9,376 people received Covid-19 jabs, of which 3,185 took their first dose and 6,191 the second dose, according to data from the health department. With this, over 4.28 million doses have been administered in the district so far.