Haridwar: 114 people booked for stone pelting on Hanuman Jayanti Shobha yatra
HARIDWAR: The Haridwar police on Sunday booked 114 people at Bhagwanpur police station after stones were pelted on religious procession (Shoba Yatra) being carried out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti at Danda Jalalpur village in the district on Saturday late evening, police said.
Communal tension prevailed in Bhagwanpur block of Haridwar district as members of a particular community pelted stones on a religious procession at Danda Jalalpur village. The incident occurred Saturday late evening when the religious procession was passing through a minority community-dominated area at Danda Jamalpur village.
Stone pelting from a certain house was reported on the devotees taking part in the procession. Sudden stone-pelting resulted in chaos as devotees ran for cover. In retaliation, the participating devotees also pelted stones and burned a parked car and a two-wheeler.
According to the police, the situation was brought under control in a short time and on Sunday it was normal in the Danda Jamalpur village.
Provincial Armed Constabulary along with state police personnel have been deployed in and around the village.
“We have lodged a case against 14 people and 100 odd unknown accused. Probe and search are on to nab the accused,” said Station house officer Bhagwanpur, PD Bhatt.
Soon after the violence erupted, district police chief Yogendra Singh Rawat and superintendent of rural police Pramendra Dobhal arrived with the police force. Owing to the sensitivity of the incident, district magistrate Vinay Shankar Pandey also arrived at Danda Jamalpur village and took stock of the situation.
A case of rioting has been lodged against 14 known and 100 odd unknown people at Bhagwanpur police station in this regard.
Deputy inspector general of Garhwal division Karan Singh Nangiyal also arrived on Sunday at the village and enquired about the whole incident.
DIG-Garhwal enquired from district officials about legal action against the offenders, their arrest and the maintenance of peace in the area.
Police are also urging eminent residents, clerics, priests and influential people in the area to ensure no such incident recurs and peace is maintained.
Shiv Sena district secretary Shiv Tyagi warned that if culprits are not nabbed in a day or two, they will start agitation.
-
Minors, kids involved in Jahangirpuri clash? Child rights body NCPCR takes note
In one of the videos, a mob is seen pelting stones on what looks like a residential complex. Hindustan Times could not verify the authenticity of the clips. Also Read 'Report suspicious activities': Delhi Police's appeal to people after Jahangirpuri violence The Delhi Police have arrested a total of 14 accused thus far, one of whom, Ansar, is believed to be one of the conspirators, while a second, Aslam, opened fire from his pistol.
-
World Heritage Day: Preserving rich cultural and natural legacy
PUNE The International Day for Monuments and Sites, also known as World Heritage Day, is observed on April 18. As the world gears up to celebrate, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Mumbai circle is set to host an exhibition. Since 1983, the International Council on Monuments and Sites has set a theme around which events are centred on the day. The theme for World Heritage Day 2022 is “Heritage and Climate”.
-
‘Report suspicious activities’: Delhi Police appeal after Jahangirpuri violence
A day after northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri witnessed communal violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, the Delhi Police on Sunday urged people to be vigilant about any suspicious activity that they see in their area. Adequate amount of police deployed in the area. Illegal weapons were used during Shobha Yatra as verbal and physical altercations broke out. Police was present throughout the procession,” he said. Overall, nine people--eight policemen and a civilian--sustained injuries in the episode.
-
Mob goes on rampage in Karnataka's Hubballi over social media post, 40 arrested
A large number of people allegedly went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles, a nearby hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubballi in Karnataka and injured some police officers on duty over a social media post in the early hours of Sunday, police said. According to Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram, someone had posted a social media post, which others took objection to and lodged a police complaint.
-
Karnataka SSLC and PUC syllabus remain unchanged for the upcoming academic year
The SSLC and second-year PUC curricula will remain unchanged in the coming academic year. According to the basic and secondary education department, the entire prescribed syllabus will be used for the two board exams in 2022-23. To compensate for the loss of learning, the department reduced the SSLC and II PUC curricula by 20%. The SSLC tests began on March 28. Candidates can obtain their II PUC timetable from the official website pue.kar.nic.in.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics