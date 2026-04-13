Shimla, The Bagheigarh-Chanju road in the Churah subdivision of Chamba district has been blocked due to a landslide that occurred on Monday, reports reaching here said. Himachal: Landslide blocks Bagheigarh-Chanju road in Chamba, wet spell likely from Thursday

This incident occurred at Chursiyo, effectively cutting off the Chanju and Dehra Gram Panchayats from the main road. Long queues of vehicles on both sides, with commuters facing inconvenience, were seen in videos that went viral after the landslide.

The hillside suddenly collapsed near Chursiyo, resulting in a massive landslide that completely closed the road. A video of the incident shows a large amount of rocks and debris tumbling down from the hillside.

According to eyewitnesses, small stones had already begun falling from the hill before the landslide. Sensing the impending danger, locals immediately exercised caution and halted all vehicular movement, and no vehicles were passing through the area when the landslide occurred.

After the slide, a massive accumulation of debris now covers the road, bringing all vehicular traffic to a complete standstill. Officials said that work to restore the road has commenced.

The administration has appealed to the public to refrain from using this route for the time being and to maintain a safe distance from the affected area.

Meanwhile, mainly dry weather has prevailed in the state over the past 24 hours since Sunday evening, with Chamba receiving only 1 mm of rain.

The Shimla MeT office on Monday predicted a wet spell in the state from April 16 to 19 as a fresh feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from April 15 .

Keylong was coldest at night, recording a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius. There was an appreciable rise in the maximum temperatures, and Una was the hottest during the day with a high of 32.4 degrees Celsius.

During the pre-monsoon season from March 1 to April 13, Himachal Pradesh received 151.4 mm of rain, surpassing the normal average of 140.4 mm, resulting in an 8 per cent excess rainfall.

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