IIT-K develops tech making military hardware near invisible

The IIT Kanpur has unveiled a new technology called the Metamaterial Surface Cloaking System (Anālakṣhya MSCS), which is set to play a crucial role in boosting India’s defence and national security. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

This innovative technology is designed to make military vehicles, aircraft, and other equipment nearly invisible to radar systems, commonly used to detect objects from a distance, especially from the sky.

By absorbing radar waves, the Anālakṣhya MSCS helps hide objects from enemy eyes, making it a powerful tool in modern warfare.

The Anālakṣhya MSCS uses special materials known as “metamaterials” to absorb a broad range of radar waves, including those used by Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR). SAR is a type of radar commonly used in military and surveillance operations for high-resolution imaging, allowing enemies to detect objects on the ground from the air. The system significantly reduces the chances of military assets being detected by SAR, providing crucial protection from such radar-guided systems. The technology offers enhanced stealth against guided missiles that rely on radar signals to track and target their objectives.

The system was developed by a team of researchers at IIT Kanpur, led by Prof Anantha Ramakrishna, Kumar Vaibhav Srivastava, and J Ramkumar, along with their students. The research team took from 2019 to now, to perfect the technology through rigorous laboratory and field testing. Over 90% of the materials used in the project were sourced from India, marking a significant step toward self-reliance in defence technology.

IIT Kanpur’s director, Prof Manindra Agrawal, congratulated the research team for their hard work and emphasised that the technology would greatly improve India’s defence capabilities.

The Anālakṣhya MSCS has now been licenced to Meta Tattva Systems, a company responsible for its manufacture and deployment for the Indian armed forces.

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, air officer commanding in chief, Central Command, described the technology as a major breakthrough in countering modern surveillance systems. Lt General Cherish Mathson (retd), praised the development for aligning with India’s vision of achieving self-sufficiency in defence technology and strengthening the country’s national security.