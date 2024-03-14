Inter-IIIT sports meet concludes with flurry of contests

The ongoing Inter IIITs Sports Meet hosted by Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) concluded at its Jhalwa campus on Tuesday evening. Students taking part in various sports events at IIIT-A. (HT Photo)

As many as 1600 students from 21 IIITs of the country participated in this four-day sports event.

At the valedictory ceremony of the 6th Inter IIIT Sports Meet, the evening commenced with the felicitation of the chief guest and guest of honour, followed by a warm welcome address by the director. Chief guest Ramit Sharma, Prayagraj police commissioner and guest of honour UK Mishra, founder and chairman of Khel Gaon Public School distributed prizes to winners. Prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone, IIIT-A director, gave the trophies to the winning team.

The concluding day witnessed exhilarating performances in both track and field events.

IIIT-Kurnool secured the first position in the 5000m race, closely followed by IIITs of Kancheepuram and Una. Kurnool continued its dominance in the male category with a remarkable performance in the 1500m race, followed by Una and Kancheepuram.

IIIT-Dharwad secured first position in the female 3000m race, with Kancheepuram and Ranchi following closely. Dharwad continued its winning streak with a stellar performance in the 200m race, followed by Kurnool and Kancheepuram.

IIIT-Dharwad emerged victorious in the female 1500m race, with Kancheepuram and Kota securing the second and third positions respectively. Dharwad claimed the top spot in the male 100m race, followed by Kurnool and Kancheepuram.

IIIT-Kancheepuram secured the first position in the female 100m race, followed by Agartala and Gwalior. IIIT-Allahabad showcased exceptional speed in the male 800m race, followed by Kancheepuram and Una. Dharwad continued its winning streak in the female 800m race, followed by Kancheepuram and Ranchi.

In the long jump event for males, Kancheepuram dominated the event, securing both the first and second positions. Bhopal secured the third position.

In the female long jump event, IIIT-Dharwad emerged as the winner with a series of impressive jumps. Allahabad and Ranchi followed closely to secure the second and third positions respectively.

Kancheepuram clinched the top position in the male high jump event. Karnool and Nagpur secured the second and third positions respectively.

In the female high jump event, Kancheepuram secured the first position. Meanwhile, Karnool showcased remarkable skill to secure both the second and third positions.

In the 4x400m relay race for males, IIIT-Una claimed the first position, closely followed by Kancheepuram in the second and Nagpur in the third position.

In the 4x100m relay race for females, Kancheepuram secured the first position. Gwalior and Dharwad secured second and third positions respectively.

In the javelin throw event, IIIT Manipur won, followed by Ranchi and Kota in the second and third positions, respectively.

Ranchi claimed the top position in the discus throw event. Gwalior and Kota secured the second and third positions respectively.

In the shotput event, IIIT-Kurnool became champion while Kottayam and Vadodara secured second and third positions, respectively.

Dean of Student Affairs Prof Ranjit Singh presented a comprehensive report of the sports meet. As the ceremony progressed, winners were honoured with trophies. The event concluded with vote of thanks from student coordinators Harsh and Nimish, followed by the National Anthem.