Police trying to stop Congress workers who were trying to gherao the governer’s house over fuel price hike in Jammu on Thursday. (PTI)
JKCC demands probe by SC judge into snooping row

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Thursday demanded a probe by a Supreme Court judge into the alleged illegal surveillance of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others using Israeli spyware Pegasus
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 10:39 PM IST

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Thursday demanded a probe by a Supreme Court judge into the alleged illegal surveillance of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

A party delegation, led by JKPCC president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, on Thursday submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India with lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, demanding a probe by a Supreme Court judge into the “unconstitutional hacking of cell phones of Rahul Gandhi, his staff and others, including those holding Constitutional posts, in the country”.

The memorandum reads that it was shocking to learn that spyware Pegasus was used to hack cellphones in the run up to the 2019 parliamentary elections.

“The Congress party strongly condemns the illegal and unconstitutional hacking of the cell phone of leader of opposition and other constitutional functionaries by the Centre and demand strict action against all those behind this illegal exercise,” the party said in a statement.

Mir also had a detailed discussion with the LG on various developmental and other issues concerning people in Jammu as well as in Kashmir.

