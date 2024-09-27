Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kerala reports second case of Mpox, 29-year-old man admitted in Kochi hospital

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 27, 2024 05:54 PM IST

On September 18, a 38-year-old native of Edavanna in Malappuram district, who arrived from the UAE, had tested positive for Mpox.

A 29-year-old man has tested positive for monkeypox (Mpox) and is currently under treatment in Kochi, confirmed Kerala health minister Veena George on Friday, making it the second case of the viral infection in the state in less than two weeks.

An undated colorised transmission electron micrograph of mpox virus particles (pink) found within an infected cell (yellow), cultured in a laboratory. (Reuters Photo)
An undated colorised transmission electron micrograph of mpox virus particles (pink) found within an infected cell (yellow), cultured in a laboratory. (Reuters Photo)

“He had recently arrived in the state from abroad with symptoms. He is currently admitted in a private hospital in Kochi and is stable,” George told reporters.

Tests will be done to determine the strain of the Mpox virus, a health official said.

On September 18, the state health department had informed that a 38-year-old native of Edavanna in Malappuram district, who arrived from the UAE, had tested positive for Mpox. He was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Manjery after showing symptoms like Mpox. He is currently stable.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the variant of Mpox found in the 38-year-old man was ‘clade 1b’, a highly transmissible strain currently linked to the outbreak in Africa and other countries. It was the first such Mpox case in India.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Mpox a public health emergency in Africa in August.

According to the WHO, the monkeypox virus is an enveloped double-stranded DNA virus of the Orthopoxvirus genus and has two distinct clades. In 2022, a global outbreak of ‘clade 1b’ began, which continues to this day. The infection spreads from person to person, primarily through close contact and its common symptoms are fever, sore throat, headache, swollen lymph nodes and muscle aches.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On