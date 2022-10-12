‘Love is love’: Queer community in Lucknow to celebrate Karva Chauth

“A section of the society interprets the customs of Karva Chauth through a prism that favours heterosexual couples. But love is love. It transcends conservative gender definitions,” believes Ritwik Das, who identifies as a trans-non-binary individual. A vocal feminist, Das says that the queer community, though left out of society’s benignant gaze, also celebrates Karva Chauth with the same fervour as their straight counterparts.

While stigmas continue around homosexual relationships, the queer community in Lucknow is all set to celebrate the love for their partners this Karva Chauth. One such couple -- 22-year-old Shivansh Singh and his 20-year-old girlfriend Anushree Chakravarty -- plans to perform all rituals of the festival. “As a trans man, it was a distant dream for me to have a woman who would keep the fast to pray for my long age until I found Anushree. This will be our Karva Chauth. She has applied mehndi and will keep the fast. I would reciprocate the gesture but my medication limits me,” said Shivansh.

Radha, a Lucknow-based trans woman, shares a similar story. She has been observing the Karva Chauth fast for her boyfriend since 2007. “My friends and I go for the puja together. Fortunately, I have never faced any discrimination during celebrations,” said Radha.

Meanwhile, Sapna Kinnar, a trans woman from the traditional Hijra sect, will observe the fast for her spiritual guru. “The fast is symbolic of our spiritual partner in God. We fast for the entire day. After the sighting of the moon, we go to a temple to offer prayers and put a garland around Lord Krishna’s idol. We pick vermillion from his feet and apply it to our forehead, worshipping him as the divine husband of all souls.” Festivities should not be made prisoners of gender identities, she added.