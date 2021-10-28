Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana girls’ team wins state baseball championship
Ludhiana girls’ team wins state baseball championship

Ludhiana baseball girls’ team won the state tournament by defeating Ferozepur by 14-4 in the final match of the 9th Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship
In the semi-finals, while Ludhiana girls’ team had beaten Moga by 12-0, Ferozepur outwitted Sangrur by 12-3. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 12:28 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ludhiana baseball girls’ team won the state tournament by defeating Ferozepur by 14-4 in the final match of the 9th Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship organised by Punjab Baseball Association at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill, on Wednesday.

In the semi-finals, while Ludhiana had beaten Moga by 12-0, Ferozpur outwitted Sangrur by 12-3.

Moga bagged the third spot in the girls’ category by beating Sangrur by a 1-0 score.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana beat Moga by a 3-2 score in the boys’ category during the first semi-final match on Wednesday.

In the second semi-final match, Fazilka beat Mohali by a 14-4 score.

Ludhiana and Fazilka will clash for the finals on Thursday. Meanwhile, Moga and Mohali will compete for the third spot.

Teams from 15 districts including Ludhiana, Fazilka, Patiala, Moga, Barnala, Ferozpur, Sangrur, Amritsar, Malerkotla, SAS Nagar, Muktsar, Gurdaspur, Ropar, Jalandhar, and Fatehgarh Sahib, participated in the championship.

