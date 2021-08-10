Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana tween girl fakes kidnapping to meet friend
The tween’s parents started searching for her and reached her classmate’s house after she didn’t return from school on Monday afternoon. The classmate told them the cooked-up story, following which the parents informed police about the kidnapping. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The tween’s parents started searching for her and reached her classmate’s house after she didn’t return from school on Monday afternoon. The classmate told them the cooked-up story, following which the parents informed police about the kidnapping. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Ludhiana tween girl fakes kidnapping to meet friend

The tween girl had convinced a classmate, who lives in her neighbourhood in Bhamian Kalan, to inform her parents that around five men had kidnapped her outside the school. During investigation, police found that in the morning, the girl had made a plan on a WhatsApp group to meet.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 01:29 AM IST

A Class-6 student of a government school in Ludhiana faked her kidnapping to meet a friend, sending her parents and local police in a tizzy on Monday.

The tween had convinced a classmate, who lives in her neighbourhood in Bhamian Kalan, to inform her parents that around five men had kidnapped her outside the school.

The girl’s parents started searching for her and reached her classmate’s house after she didn’t return from school on Monday afternoon. The classmate told them the cooked-up story, following which the parents informed police about the kidnapping.

The Jamalpur police swung into action immediately. Upon questioning, the classmate told them the truth and the girl was traced to her friend’s house in Happy Colony and handed over to her parents within three hours.

Inspector Kulwant Singh, station house officer, Jamalpur, said during the investigation they found that in the morning, the girls had made a plan on a WhatsApp group to meet. He added that exposure to mobile phones at a very young age due to the lockdown has distracted the children. He appealed to the parents to keep a tab on their children’s activities on social networking sites.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.