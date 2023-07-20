Kerala actor Vinayakan makes disparaging remarks against Oommen Chandy, faces flak

Malayalam actor Vinayakan faced severe public backlash on Thursday for allegedly using disparaging words against former chief minister Oommen Chandy who died on Tuesday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Actor Vinayakan (Facebook)

In a video that has now been deleted from his Facebook account, Vinayakan was heard saying, “Who is Oommen Chandy? Why are there three days (of mourning) for him? He has died, what should we do now? I am telling the media, they should stop (the coverage). You may think he is a good man, but I don’t think so. You know what he has done to Karunakaran, so just stop it and go away.”

A Youth Congress leader has filed a complaint against the actor in Kochi.

Many slammed Vinayakan for ‘insulting’ the veteran Congress leader who served as the state’s CM twice from 2004-2006 and again from 2011-2016. Chandy succumbed to cancer-related complications at the age of 79 in Bengaluru. He was part of the state cabinet for four times and holds the record for continuously being elected from the same assembly constituency for 53 years.

Millions of people took to the streets from Thiruvananthapuram to Kottayam on Thursday to pay their tributes to the man they believed as warm, cordial and accessible during his terms as chief minister. His last rites were conducted at the St George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally in the afternoon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON