Man held for killing daughter over alleged love affair in Sambhal

A 55-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his 20-year-old daughter in Matavali Patti Jaggu village under Asmoli Police Station limits of Sambhal district on Friday, said police. The accused appeared unrepentant and stated that his daughter had an affair with a man from another community, bringing dishonour to the family, they added. Police teams are searching to apprehend her other brother, Guddu, along with three more suspects (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The accused has been identified as Mohd Naushe; the victim was Roopjahan.

Police teams are searching to apprehend her other brother, Guddu, along with three more suspects — including the village head’s husband, Lekhraj — who are allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

Police said that Roopjahan was involved in a relationship with a man from another community, identified as Shivam Saini. On February 18, she reportedly went to stay with him at a village in Amroha. The next day, Lekhraj and two other villagers allegedly brought her back from his residence and returned her to her family. She was allegedly killed later that afternoon.

At around 9 pm, her brother Jane Alam called UP 112 and informed police about the death, initially claiming he carried out the act alone while other family members were away attending a wedding.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by the youth’s mother, Harpyari, following which Jane Alam was arrested. During further interrogation, police determined that the father and another brother were also allegedly involved in the crime.

Police said Naushe claimed he paid ₹1.5 lakh to three men, including the village head’s husband, to bring his daughter back home.

When ASP Kuldeep Singh and CO Kuldeep Kumar, reached the spot, they found that the family members had been at home before the call and later dispersed within the village.

During questioning, Jane Alam allegedly confessed that his father and brother were involved in the killing. He told police they assaulted Roopjahan and strangled her with a rope. Based on his statement, both were formally named as accused.

The CO said the father has been arrested and three police teams are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining suspects soon.