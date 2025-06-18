Man wanted in RO/ARO-2023 paper leak nabbed in Kaushambi

UP STF nabbed a man carrying a cash reward of ₹1 lakh on his arrest, near Kadipur Sugar Mill in Kaushambi district on Tuesday. The man, identified as Ayush Pandey of Bhabhanpura area of Banda district, is accused of leaking the question paper of the Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) Examination-2023 conducted by Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) in 2024, stated the STF in a communique. (pic for representation)

Acting on a tip-off that the accused was present near the sugar mill in Kusahambi and was in the process of fleeing the area to evade arrest, the UP STF team raided the site and managed to nab him.

During interrogation, the accused claimed that while teaching at a coaching institute in Prayagraj, he came in contact with another teacher of the coaching institute Naveen Singh who was involved in preparing aspirants for the RO/ARO recruitment exams.

He confessed that ahead of the RO/ARO exam, he was sent a question paper of the exam by Naveen Singh who in turn had received it from one Arun Singh. He shared that an agreement was reached between them to sell this question paper to each candidate for ₹5 lakh and he did accordingly and sold this question papers to aspirants who were in touch with him, said STF in the communique.

In connection with the crime, an FIR was registered against Ayush and his other accomplices at Manjhanpur police station of Kaushambi following which he had been on the run, STF said.

The Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) examination conducted by the UPPSC on February 11, 2024 was cancelled due to paper leak and UP STF is investigating the case.

STF shared that Ayush has two cases registered against him in Majhanpur police station of Kaushambi besides one case at Civil Lines police station of Prayagraj under different sections including cheating, cheating by impersonation, forgery of documents besides cases under Gangster Act and IT Act.