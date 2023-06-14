Manipur conflict: Political parties urge governor to convene special session

The leaders of ten political parties called on Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey on Tuesday requesting her to convene a special session in Manipur legislative assembly for a detailed discussion on the ongoing turmoil in Manipur. The team submitted a memorandum to the governor to expedite the process of restoring peace in the state. (HT photo)

The ten political parties are Indian National Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India-Marxist, Janata Dal(United), All India Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Shiv Sena state unit(UBT), Trinamool Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and Aam Aadmi Party.

“We’ve urged her to convene a special session of the assembly,” Sarat Salam of CPI (M) said.

Also Read: Manipur peace panel: Kukis unhappy, may not attend meetings; Meiteis welcome move

“We’ve also requested a relook into the constitution of the peace committee as selection mode looks like a pick & choose pattern”, he said.

Former state chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh, president K Meghachandra Singh of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee and MLA (Wangkhem), Ksh Biren Singh of Janata Dal (United) along with other representatives were also present during their meeting at Raj Bhavan.

“The team submitted a memorandum to the governor to expedite the process of restoring peace and normalcy in the state. They appreciated the efforts of the overnor and her visits to the relief camps at Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts,” the Rah Bhavan in Imphal said in a statement released.

Meanwhile the governor directed the state chief secretary Dr Vineet Joshi to inform the displaced people about the new guidelines issued by the state government and instructed him to send government officials regularly to the relief camps to be apprised of the problems faced by them.