Manipur: Eight Arambai Tenggol members arrested for assault on police officer

Six members of the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol (AT) in connection with the physical assault on a senior police officer and a police personnel during a bandh in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on June 9, police said. Police said investigations are underway and further arrests have not been ruled out. (Manipur Police | Official X account)

Officials on Wednesday confirmed that the arrests were made on Tuesday. With the latest arrests, a total of eight AT members have now been apprehended in connection with the case. Two members were earlier arrested on June 12 and 13.

The case relates to an attack on additional superintendent of police (ASP) Wangkhomba Okramcha and his escort team by protesters while they were trying to disperse a violent mob at Nambol Thongkha area in Bishnupur district.

Following the formal arrest of an AT leader, Asem Kanan, by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport on June 8, the group called a ten days bandh across the state and the bandh supporters allegedly assaulted the police officer on June 9.

Nambol Police in Bishnupur district registered a suo motu case under first information report (FIR) No. 39(6)2025 NBL-PS, invoking multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 189(5), 191(1), 190, 195(1), 223(a), 109(1), 118(1), and 351(2), which pertain to obstruction of duty, assault on public servants, unlawful assembly, and attempt to cause grievous hurt. The AT members were all arrested under the same case, police confirmed.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Laishram Sanahal Singh alias Sana (26), Laishram Rishikanta Singh (20), and Laishram Premchand alias Kandrang (18), all from Govindagram Awang Leikai in Imphal West district. The other arrested people were Kangabam Nongdamba Singh (23), from Terakhongsangbi Ward No. 2 in Bishnupur district, Sarangthem Rabichandra alias Rabi (28), from Kangmong Maisnam Leikai in Imphal West, and Yumnam Jaswant Singh (22), from Lourembam Maning Leikai in Bishnupur district, said Manipur Police on X.

