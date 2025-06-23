Arambai Tenggol member arrested for murder amid Manipur crackdown

A Meitei group Arambai Tenggol member has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 29-year-old man, which sparked fresh tensions in the ethnic violence-hit Manipur this month. Police said Longjam Khaba alias Boi, 35, is the main accused in the murder of Chesam Abdul Kadir, who had a 65% physical disability. The violence between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur has since May 2023 left around 250 people dead and thousands displaced. (PTI/File)

Kadir’s body was found on Tuesday last, days after Arambai Tengol members allegedly abducted him. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, who took to the streets demanding action against Kadir’s killers. Nine people, including six Arambai Tengol members, were earlier arrested in the case.

Police said the arrested accused admitted that Kadir died while they “questioned him” over an alleged theft attempt and buried his body near a riverbank.

The murder came to light amid a series of arrests of Arambai Tenggol members as part of an ongoing crackdown in Manipur. On June 12 and 13, two Arambai Tenggol members were arrested for their alleged involvement in a June 9 mob attack that left a police officer injured.

The arrest of five Arambai Tenggol members, including Kanan Singh, this month over their involvement in the ethnic violence in the state, triggered the latest wave of unrest in Manipur. Hundreds of protesters resorted to arson and threw stones at security forces as the news of the arrest broke.

The Arambai Tenggol demanded the immediate release of the five and announced a 10-day shutdown, which was called off four days later.

Kanan Singh was dismissed from the police force this year over his alleged involvement in smuggling weapons and looting armouries.

The authorities suspended broadband and mobile data services in Imphal East and West, Kakching, Thoubal, and Bishnupur, saying some “anti-social elements might use social media” to incite the public in the aftermath of Kanan Singh’s arrest. A curfew was reimposed in Bishnupur for the first time this year. The movement of people in the valley districts was restricted due to apprehension of a breach of peace.

The protracted violence between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur, triggered in May 2023, has left around 250 people dead and thousands displaced. Meiteis live largely in the plains of the Imphal valley, and the Kukis in the hills. They have withdrawn to their respective strongholds. The groups have since 2023 set up road blockades on highways to restrict each other’s and the movement of essential items between their strongholds. Kuki leaders have blamed Arambai Tenggol for the violence.

Combing and cordon-and-search operations were separately underway across the state as part of an ongoing crackdown on extortion and militant activity. On Sunday, security forces arrested four members of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive) in Imphal East district.

Police said SLR rifles, 303 rifles, a light machine gun, a modified 303 sniper rifle, grenades, smoke devices, grenade launchers, detonators, and empty cartridges and magazines were subsequently recovered from Kalika in Imphal East.

A member of the banned People’s Liberation Army accused of extorting money from schools and private clinics was also arrested on Sunday.