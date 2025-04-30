Manipur: Meitei, Kuki-Zo communities to mark anniversary of ethnic clashes on May 3

People from both the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur will commemorate the second year of ethnic violence in Manipur with peaceful public gatherings across the state on May 3. Since the outbreak of violence in 2023, over 250 people have been killed, more than 60,000 displaced. (File photo)

Meitei organisation, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), announced on Tuesday that it will organise a people’s convention on May 3 at Khuman Lampak, Imphal. The event aims to unite scholars, community leaders, and citizens in a collective demand for decisive action by the central government.

Speaking at a press conference, COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba expressed frustration over what he described as the Centre’s selective handling of terrorism, accusing the government of being harsher on Pakistan-linked threats while downplaying those originating from Myanmar.

“Terrorists from Pakistan are labelled ‘bad,’ while those from Myanmar are portrayed as ‘good.’ This sends a dangerous message and reflects clear regional discrimination,” said Athouba, adding that people in Manipur and the Northeast feel ignored and marginalised by the central leadership.

He also criticised the imposition of President’s Rule, calling it ineffective in restoring law and order in both the valley and hill regions.

Also Read: Sit-ins over Manipur buffer zones ahead of Meitei pilgrimage trigger fresh row

Meanwhile, the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) and the Zomi Students’ Federation (ZSF) announced they will also observe May 3 to commemorate the second anniversary of the ethnic clashes.

In a joint statement signed by KSO general secretary DJ Haokip and ZSF general secretary Samuel Taithul, the groups said a public gathering will be held at the Wall of Remembrance in Churachandpur, followed by a memorial event at the Martyrs’ Cemetery.

“As May 3 approaches, marking the second anniversary of the outbreak of ethnic cleansing, we exhort all to observe this day in silence,” the statement read.

The organisations have called for a complete shutdown of educational institutions, businesses, and all normal activities, urging the public to hoist black flags at their homes in remembrance of those who died.

Since the outbreak of violence in 2023, over 250 people have been killed, more than 60,000 displaced, and approximately 80,000 security personnel including central armed forces and state police have been deployed across Manipur, according to official data.