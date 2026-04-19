Imphal, Manipur Police on Sunday said many anti-social elements under the guise of protesters have engaged in violent activities at various parts of the state capital in night protest torch rallies. Many anti-social elements taking part in night torch rallies: Manipur Police

Following the Tronglaobi bomb attack on April 7 in Bishnupur district, in which two children were killed, and the storming of a CRPF camp near Gelmol, in which three persons were killed, the five valley districts have witnessed several protests and clashes between security forces and protesters.

Addressing a press conference, Imphal West SP Ksh Shivakanta Singh said, "Over the past few days, night Meira rallies are taking place in various areas of Imphal. During several of these occasions, many anti-social elements, under the guise of protesters, have engaged in violent activities. These include the use of petrol bombs, catapults fitted with iron projectiles, and stone pelting directed at security forces."

Night torch rallies at Singjamei and Sagolband in Imphal West district and Khurai in Imphal East district turned violent with security forces firing rounds of tear gas shells to disperse agitators.

"It has also been observed that many protesters are under the influence of liquor or other intoxicants. Furthermore, it has been learnt that some instigators are supplying petrol/kerosene bombs, catapults and iron projectiles ahead of these rallies," the SP added.

Despite these provocations, security forces have exercised maximum restraint while dispersing the gatherings, with the aim of preventing any collateral damage, he said.

In light of the recent incidents, the concerned agencies are actively carrying out their lawful duties, he said.

The SP said, "movement of ambulances and doctors was also affected at various areas, destruction of CCTV cameras, and traffic fencing was carried out by certain elements."

He appealed to all law-abiding citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and harmony and to refrain from violence, destruction of public property and other unlawful activities.

Legal action will be initiated against those involved in violence, as well as against instigators, he added.

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