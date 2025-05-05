MD forensics student dies by suicide at AIIMS Raipur

Raipur: A 26-year-old post graduate student at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur allegedly died by suicide, police said on Monday The deceased hailed from Hyderabad and had come to AIIMS Raipur in 2023 after completing his MBBS. (Representational image)

A suicide note, purportedly written by him, was found at the spot which contained three words — “work pressure”, “insomnia” and “sorry”, they said.

The doctor was found dead in his room at his rented apartment here in Kabir Nagar on Saturday afternoon, a police official said adding that further investigation is underway after registering a case in this connection.

The incident came to light when his classmate, also his roommate, reached the apartment. When he did not open the room, his classmate alerted his colleagues and police, the official said.

The deceased hailed from Hyderabad and had come to AIIMS in 2023 after completing his MBBS. He was pursuing MD in forensic science at AIIMS Raipur, the official said.

His body has been handed over to his relatives after the postmortem, he said.

A public relations officer at AIIMS Raipur said the deceased had returned from a vacation last month.

Asked about the work pressure, the PRO said he has not seen the suicide note and police have been investigating the matter.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290