Minor gang-rape victim’s newborn baby dies in Varanasi

The baby girl, who was delivered by a gangrape victim on her way to the hospital in Varanasi last Monday, died on Sunday. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, took the body into possession, and sent it for a post-mortem report. For representation only (File)

The 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped in December 2024 when she went to relieve herself on the outskirts of her village in the Chaubepur area. Based on the complaint of the victim’s father, a case was registered against two people under relevant sections of BNS and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, police said.

Later, the survivor alleged five others for raping her, claiming the accused were roaming freely.

Last Monday night, she had a stomachache. Her maternal aunt and relatives were taking her to Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in an auto. On the way, she delivered a baby girl. She was then taken to a private hospital, from where she was referred to Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay District Hospital Varanasi. When she reached the hospital, doctors treated the mother and child and later discharged her.

The victim then reached her maternal uncle’s village, where the police deployed two constables and a woman constable for security.

Moreover, according to the kin, the infant was completely normal in the morning but suddenly died.

Upon information, inspector in charge Ajit Kumar Verma, who reached the spot, said that the Panchnama of the newborn girl’s body was filled and sent for a post-mortem report.

All seven accused involved in the matter have been arrested, police said.