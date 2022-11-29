Nagrik Suvidha Diwas: Civic officials hear 103 civic complaints in Lucknow, dispose of 25 cases on spot

Lucknow: As announced by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob earlier this month, the last Tuesday of the month was observed as the Nagrik Suvidha Diwas (NSD) in Lucknow. As part of the NSD event held at the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) office, residents raised civic complaints with concerned officials on Tuesday. According to officials, as many as 25 out of the 103 complaints raised during the session were disposed of on the spot.

Most of the civic woes highlighted by residents during the event were related to poor roads, drains, power supply, and illegal construction, among others. On the day, Nishatganj-resident Sujata Srivastava complained of encroachment in her locality. She said that illegal structures are blocking the entrance to her home and despite repeated complaints, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has not taken any steps to address the issue.

Meanwhile, 78-year-old Rajkumar Saxena, a Triveni Nagar resident, complained against his son and daughter-in-law who have allegedly ousted him from his own house. Saxena said that he had got the house constructed in 1999. He urged authorities to at least get him a room in his house so he can lead a peaceful life.

The complaints were heard by senior officials, including divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob, district magistrate Suryapal Gangwar, VC LDA Indramani Tripathi, additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Singh, senior officials of LESA, PWD, Jal Nigam, Jal Sansthan, Housing Development, and Traffic Police.

On the occasion, Jacob said, “With NSD becoming a reality, city residents will have a platform to raise civic problems relating to electricity, water, roads, building construction, drainage, traffic, transport, and pollution, among others.

The officer also directed concerned officials to maintain a separate register of every complaint and the solution to the problem. Civic officials were warned against laxity and told that solutions provided by them would be monitored.

“The complaints received should be redressed effectively within the prescribed time limit by establishing inter-departmental coordination as per the requirement. On the next Samadhan Diwas, the redressal of the complaints received in the previous Facilitation Day will be reviewed thoroughly,” the officer added.