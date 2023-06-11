NIA arrests 4 suspected terrorists in Assam

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested four suspected terrorists from Assam’s Goalpara and Bongaigaon districts in different operations conducted on Friday and Saturday, officials said. The four suspected terrorists were arrested by NIA last year and were released on bail recently. (Representative Image)

Three of them were arrested from Goalpara while one was nabbed from Bongaigaon. All of them were arrested by NIA last year and were released on bail recently.

The search operations started on Friday and were conducted by a special team of NIA, assisted by teams of the Assam Police, said people familiar with the matter.

The arrested persons from Goalpara have been identified as Abdus Suwahan, a resident of Govindapur, Jalauddin, a resident of Matia, and Abdus Suwahan, a resident of Tinkonia, according to the police.

The person arrested in Bongaigaon has been identified as Hafizur Rahman, a resident of Kabaitari area under Jogighopa police station.

Hafizur Rahman, a teacher of Markazul Ma Arif Qariana Madrasa in Goalpara, was arrested on August 26, last year for his alleged involvement in terrorist activities.

Later the madrassa was demolished by the state government. Rahman was sent to judicial custody and a few days back, he was released from the jail on bail.

It is suspected that after returning home, they immediately got involved in some unlawful activities and contacted suspected criminals. However, no official reactions have come from Assam police or NIA on this yet.