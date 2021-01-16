IND USA
Lok Bhalai Insaf Welfare Society president Baldev Singh Sirsa (second from right) along with other Sikh activists, who have received summons from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), interacting with the media in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
others

NIA summons farm union leader Baldev Singh Sirsa, Sikh activists for questioning in sedition case

Sirsa says notice to nearly 40 from Punjab is attempt to stall tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day and derail the farm agitation.
By Surjit Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:37 PM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned Baldev Singh Sirsa, who heads the Lok Bhalai Insaf Welfare Society that is one of the unions taking part in the agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws, besides Sikh activists in connection with a sedition case against US-based banned pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) legal adviser Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

Sirsa has been summoned to the NIA headquarters in Delhi on January 17 for questioning in the case against Pannu for conspiring to create an “atmosphere of fear and lawlessness and to cause disaffection in people and to incite them towards rising in rebellion against the Government of India”.

Reacting to the summons, Sirsa, who was one of the farmers’ representatives negotiating with the government over the farm laws, said, “The government is fearing the tractor parade in Delhi on January 26 and is trying to terrorise people of Punjab by sending these notices through the NIA. The sole motive is to derail the farmer agitation. However, we will continue our struggle for the repeal of the laws.”

To oppose the NIA’s move, Sirsa led supporters at the site of a protest outside a mall in Amritsar. Several Sikh activists, who had also received the notices, joined them.

BID TO STIFLE VOICE OF DISSENT: SIKH ACTIVIST

Talking over phone, Canada-based freelance community journalist and analyst Baltej Pannu, who also received the summons, said, “I only cover developments related to Punjab and don’t have any direct link with farmer organisations or their funding. As far as the SFJ is concerned, to which I have being linked in the notice, its functionaries hurl abuses at me. They issue threats to my family. I’m surprised to be linked with this outfit by the government.”

“The government wants to tighten the noose around activists supporting the farmers’ cause. It is misuse of power to stifle the voice of dissent,” said Ranjit Singh, the senior vice-president of the Sikh Youth Federation (Bhindranwale), who has been asked to appear at the NIA headquarters on January 21.

Actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu and his brother Mandeep have also received the NIA notice. “I’ve been participating in the farmers’ agitation since Day 1. To demoralise me, the government has chosen to harass my family members, too. They don’t have any link with my activism,” Deep said.

Those summoned by the NIA include a tourist bus operator Inderpal Singh Judge, 47, a nut bolt manufacturer, Naresh Kumar, 56, a cable TV operator, Jaspal Singh, 56, besides Sikh activists Surinder Singh Thikriwala, Nobeljit Singh from Hoshiarpur, Palwinder Singh, Pardeep Singh, Parmjit Singh Akali and Sikh writer Balwinderpal Singh Jalandhar.

BJP GOVT STIFLING FARMERS’ VOICE: SGPC

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur condemned the notices, saying “The BJP-led Union government is stifling the voice of farmers. The notice is a manifestation of the dictatorial policy of the government by misusing the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to suppress people associated with the agitation. Farmers are fighting for existence but the government machinery is being misused to suppress their voice which is not tolerable.”

“If anyone opposes the injustice to him, is he anti-national? Is worrying for one’s future generations and fighting for one’s rights a divisive act?” she said, alleging that the Narendra Modi government is “destroying” democracy with its “ego and pride” instead of considering the demands of the farmers.

NGOs Khalra Mission Organisation and the Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO) termed the notice a violation of human rights and desecration of democratic ethos. “This is nothing but harassing people agitating peacefully for their rights,” the joint statement by these organisations said.

The case against the SFJ leader was registered under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on December 15, 2020.

