Notorious Meerut gangster shot dead near police outpost

A notorious gangster, Mohd Salim, also known as Mowgli, was shot dead on Wednesday evening near the Hashimpura police outpost in Meerut’s busy Civil Lines area. The attack took place right in front of the police post, yet the assailants managed to flee, brandishing weapons. Police inspect the crime scene in Meerut’s busy Civil Lines area (HT Photo)

According to initial investigations, the attackers began following Salim from the court premises, about three kilometers away, where he had gone earlier in the day.

Salim, a resident of Pahalwan Nagar under Lohia Nagar police station and known for his involvement in property dealings, was riding a motorcycle with his acquaintance Sajid, a resident of Shalimar Garden under the Lisadi Gate area. Both were returning home from the court around 5:30 pm when they were ambushed.

Near Purwa Sheikh Lal Masjid under the Civil Lines police station, right beside the Hashimpura police outpost, two assailants on a motorcycle opened fire. A bullet hit Salim in the back and exited through his chest, causing him to fall along with his motorcycle and die on the spot.

No one from the police outpost stepped out. After some delay the local police personnel responded, followed by the arrival of the Civil Lines police team. A forensic team was later called to examine the crime scene.

The gravity of the situation prompted Civil Lines CO Abhishek Tiwari to summon additional forces from Kotwali, Lisadi Gate, Nauchandi, and other stations to tighten security in the area.

Superintendent of police City Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed that Salim faced over 12 criminal cases across various police stations, including Lisadi Gate, Civil Lines, Brahmpuri, Nauchandi, and Medical College. Charges included attempted murder, attacks on police, Arms Act violations, NDPS Act violations, and other serious offences under the Criminal Law Act and Goonda Act.

Preliminary findings suggest property disputes and personal enmity as the primary motives behind the killing.

Senior superintendent of police, Vipin Tada said, “Police teams have seized CCTV footage from the court area and the route leading to the crime scene. These visuals are being analyzed to track the movements of the killers. Under the supervision of SP City, three special police teams have been formed to investigate the murder and apprehend the accused”.