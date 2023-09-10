Now, adopt cows without taking them home

The state government has initiated a ‘Cow Grass Service Scheme’ that allows municipal corporations to facilitate adoption of cows from government cow shelters. The scheme has been inspired by a successful model in Madhya Pradesh. A cow shelter home in prayagraj. (File photo)

According to a directive received from principal secretary (urban development) Amrit Abhijat, those coming forward to adopt cows will not be asked to take the animal home. The cows will continue to stay in government shelter homes and those adopting them will have to contribute a fixed monthly or annual fee for their care.

This scheme is different from previous government efforts that required people to take the cattle home in lieu of a monthly stipend of ₹900 for their care. Officials said after the changes they expect more individuals and organisations to opt for the scheme.

Individuals and organisations can also opt for becoming ‘adoptive parents’ of cows by choosing from either of the two membership options. The first membership option entails a monthly fee of ₹600 or an annual fee of ₹7,200, while in the second option a monthly fee of ₹900 or an annual fee of ₹11,000 will be charged to cover the expenses associated with feeding and caring for the adopted cattle.

Livestock Officer of Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC), Vijay Amritraj said: “The PMC was actively preparing for the promotion of this scheme in accordance with the principal secretary’s directives. As part of this effort, cow shelters will be registered under the Society Act to facilitate a smooth rollout of the Cow Grass Service Scheme.”

For transparency, identity cards will be issued to those opting for the scheme. These identity cards will enable people to visit cow shelters to check on the well-being of the adopted cows. The principal secretary’s directive also urges individuals and institutions, including trade organisations, hospitals, and hotels to take the initiative to provide for essential items such as straws, green fodder and jaggery for cows in cow shelters.

The municipal corporations have been tasked with promoting this initiative widely to encourage community participation.