Now IIIT-A students can earn degree in economics along with BTech

The students enrolling in BTech for the 2024-25 academic year at Indian Institute of Information technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) can now not only delve into the intricacies of economics and finance alongside their technical studies but also obtain double degrees. IIIT-A campus (HT FILE)

Under the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, from this year the institute will award major and minor degrees to eligible students. Also, students taking admission from this year will be awarded an honours degree after earning extra credits instead of a regular one, institute officials shared.

BTech in Information Technology (IT) and BTech in Electronics and Communication (EC) are the two major programmes run by IIIT-A. In addition to obtaining degree in their chosen course, the students will also have an opportunity to acquire minor degrees in Liberal and Performing Arts, Economics and Finance, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Science of Happiness, Alternate Medicine Therapy, based on the subject they select.

The four-year BTech course will be of 160 credits. A major degree will be awarded on earning 145 credits. An additional minor degree will be awarded on earning 15 credits in the opted subject. Students can earn an honours degree by earning an extra 15 credits within the stipulated four years, for which they would have to opt an extra optional subject from the major degree subject basket, officials explained.

IIIT-A director Prof Sharad Mukul Sutawane said that after the first year, students will be able to study any one of the five minor subjects of 15 credits on offer in any semester and earn an additional degree.

Multiple exit and entry options will be available for new entrants. Students who complete the first year of BTech will be awarded BTech certificate. BTech in diploma will be awarded to a student dropping out in the second year and BS (Bachelor of Science) degree will be awarded to one opting out after the third year. BTech degree will be awarded on completion of four years of study.