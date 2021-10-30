PM Modi, politicians, celebrities pay tribute after Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar dies

Bengaluru: Soon after the news of the death of 46-year-old Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar due to cardiac arrest surfaced in the media on Friday, tributes poured in from all sections of society and from across the country, including politicians cutting across party lines, celebrities from across the country and fans alike.

Sharing a picture with the actor and his wife Ashwini Revanth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti!” He posted another tweet in Kannada.

Puneeth was the youngest son of Dr Rajkumar, one of Kannada cinema’s legends, who died in 2006. His mother Parvathamma Rajumar was a producer and one of the most influential names in Kannada cinema. His brothers--Shiva Rajkumar and Raghavendra Rajkumar--are also actors and producers, making this arguably the first family of Kannada cinema industry.

“Anguished by the untimely demise of noted Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. After starting his career as a child artiste, he made a mark as a phenomenal actor, playback singer, TV presenter and producer. Indeed, he was a man of many talents. #PuneethRajkumar,” Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu posted from the official handle on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also joined in to pay tributes to the late actor. “My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Gone too soon,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said, “Deeply shocked and appalled to hear about the sudden demise of Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar who is also the son of late legendary Kannada star Rajkumar avargal. Both our families share a cordial bond for many decades. Thus, it’s a personal loss to me.”

His colleagues from film fraternity also paid rich tributes. “Appu, you cannot leave us so shattered. You are a gem I have known. I am not able to take this news. Don’t go Appu... come back…pls come back. Pls. #RIP #PuneethRajkumar,” Khusboo Sundar, one of southern cinema’s biggest actors said on Twitter, while changing her display picture on the micro blogging site with a photo of Appu.

“One of the kindest and warmest Actors/gentlemen. Praying to the almighty to give Puneeth Sir’s family, friends and his ocean of fans the strength to cope with this irreplaceable loss,” Dulquer Salmaan, actor and son of Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty said.

Over the decades, there have been seamless collaborations between different film industries in the south.

Sumalatha Ambareesh, former actor and MP from Mandya, said she was in shock. “We are all so fond of him and he was just 46. It’s unbelievable for anyone to believe this,” she told HT, trying to hold back tears.